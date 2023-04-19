SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon “Tyler” Rock, 30, of Salem, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

He was born to parents Brandon Rock and Bella Andrews Rock (Skinner) on November 11, 1992.

There is no way to sum up the type of person Tyler was in a few paragraphs. He was so much to so many people. Tyler was many things, an artist song writer, guitarist and a singer. He was very witty and had the ability to make everybody laugh. He was an amazing human being, very loving and a best friend to many. Most importantly he loved his family and friends very much.

Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Brandon (Jenn) Rock of Cherryville, North Carolina and Bella (Jason) Andrews of Madera, California; three brothers, Derek, Garrett and Dalton Rock; grandparents, Blaine Rock and Shirley Skinner, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews and friends.

Preceding him in death are Grandma Judie Rock, Grandpa Gary Skinner and Grandma Hammill.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, April 22, at Stark Memorial at 2:00 p.m. Grandpa Blaine Rock will be officiating. A brief viewing will be from 1:30 – 2:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life immediately follows the service. All family and friends are welcome.

In honor of Tyler, the family requests wearing bright clothing.

