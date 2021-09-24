Brandon A. Hill, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brandon A. Hill, died Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Mercy Hospital – St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

He was born July 10, 1987, in Alliance, son of Tammy A. (Parker) Wozniak and the late Mark A. Hill.

Brandon was a 2006 graduate of Salem High School and a graduate of ITT Technical Institute.

He worked at various businesses as a chef.

Brandon enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, making people smile and laugh. Going to the ocean was his favorite place to visit.

Brandon is survived by his mother, Tammy A. Wozniak of Youngstown; sister, Mandy (Matt) Donaldson of Lisbon; twin brother, Brian Hill of Youngstown; nephews, nieces and loving family.

Friends and family may be received from 5:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Stark Memorial, followed by a memorial service at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Kimberly Davidson officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Soldiers Samaritan, 439 N. Main St., Columbiana, OH 44408.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” where your message will be attached to a balloon to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Brandon’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Brandon A. Hill, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 27 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.