Brad Kenneth Pittman, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brad Kenneth Pittman, 43, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York.

He was born June 24, 1977 in Salem, Ohio, son of Kenneth Pittman and Bonnie (Tullis) Pittman.

Brad liked to draw, fix electronics and build Legos.

Survivors include his mother, Bonnie Pittman of Salem; father, Kenneth (Gloria) Pittman of Salem; sister, Melissa Zandt of Massillon; brothers, Jason Pittman, Robert (Kayla) Pittman and Tyler Pittman, all of Salem and nephew, Daniel Pittman.

Calling hours will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday November 5, 2020 at Stark Memorial

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

For the safety of the Pittman family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made c/o Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460.

