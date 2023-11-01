SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly L. Karlen, 79 of Sebring, formerly of Salem, passed away Monday afternoon, October 30, 2023, at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital.



Beverly was born on March 8, 1944, in Salem, the daughter of the late Irwin and Lavina (Peppel) Sadler.





Beverly was a 1962 graduate of Leetonia High School.

Beverly retired from Quaker Manufacturing where she was a laborer.

Her interests included square dancing, crocheting, painting, sewing and gardening. Beverly was a member of Salem Square Wheels, a square-dancing group, as well as the Damascus Methodist Church.



Beverly leaves her five children, Teresa Goode (Bob) of Salem, Joanne Fiddler of Alliance, Donna Beardsley (Jim) of Salem, David Karlen (Jennifer) of Beloit and Dale Karlen (Karen) of Salem; three brothers, Jim Sadler (Karen) and Jerry Sadler (Molly), both of Lisbon and David Sadler (Judy) of Winona; two sisters, Janet McKenzie of Leetonia and Tami Mix (Steve) of Kensington; as well as 11 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Irwin and Lavina, Beverly was preceded in death by an infant brother and sister; a brother, John (Jack) Sadler; sisters, Shirley Clark and Margaret Weikart and son-in-law, Bret Fiddler



Friends may call from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, 2023, at Stark Memorial, 1014 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460, where a funeral service will follow, at 4:00 p.m. with Rev. Jon Long officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Goshen-Butler Township Community Fund, P.O. Box 33, Damascus, OH 44619.



