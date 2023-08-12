Columbiana, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly “Jean” Stear Coblentz, age 85, passed away in her home enjoying her flower gardens and loving family.

Beverly, affectionally known as “Jean” was born on August 14, 1937, in Porter, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Mary Weaver.

Jean and first husband, Angus, were married in a public ceremony with over 1,000 attendees at the sesquicentennial pageant in Jefferson County. After the celebration they left in a horse drawn surrey to start their life in Smicksburg, Pennsylvania where Jean helped raise Angus’s brother, John. After living there, they moved to Canfield, Ohio where she took care of the concessions while Angus was active in pig iron derby and modified tractor pulls, at their home.Jean was an avid trail rider and was a Beaver Creek trail guide for some years. Jean also enjoyed bowling, where she was in multiple couple’s leagues with both first husband, Angus and Ralph, whom she married May, 5 1995. She also held her own in the women’s league.

Once she met Ralph their visions for recreating and decorating took full effect. Whether taking out walls, painting and redoing their many rental properties she had with Ralph who passed in 2019. They always enjoyed each other and had many projects to go around. They both worked tirelessly to have the gorgeous home that they built to spend their last days in, so wonderful that dream came true for them both.

Jean was an upholsterer for several years and a home maker where she raised four children, before starting her 40 year real estate career, with Swagler Real Estate, Century 21 and Gallagher Real Estate where she was a member of the Million-Dollar Club every year, selling many homes and farms in the area and made a name for herself, as she retired in 2007.

In retirement Jean spent most of the day in her flower gardens from sunup until she could no longer see her hands, rain or shine. This was her happy place.

Some of her joys included holidays with her big loving family. Making family staples like veggies and dill dip, chocolate eclairs, cherry cheesecake and chocolate covered peanuts. Jean would always have time to talk out anything over a fried bologna and ice cream sandwich. A grandma must if you ask any of her seventeen grandchildren. In the later years Ralph and Jean enjoyed their winters in Leesburg, Florida, where they had great friends and space for family members to drop by. The redesigning bug was still alive in them both. They owned two different homes in Florida that they truly recreated and decorated. Morning was their favorite time of day with coffee and talking over all their projects and dreams, most of which, were completed. Even as Jean’s days were coming to an end she still wanted to change and recreate her home. Jean always had many talents but one she is best known for was any time she would walk through the yard she would simply bend down and pick up a four-leaf clover. She would say wow you are lucky and give it to you. But we all know who had the luck. Jean was very proud of the life she had with her family. She will best be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her three children, Connie (Ronald) Hammond of Louisville, Ohio, Tamala Brooks of Columbiana, Ohio and James Stear of Canfield, Ohio. Also surviving are her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and siblings, Jean was also preceded in death by her husband of 24 years, Ralph Coblentz and her first husband of 25 years, Angus Steer and a son, Timothy Stear.

Calling hours will be from 6 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 16, 2023, atStark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, with a funeral service to immediately follow at 8:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Paradise Cemetery in Canfield.

