ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly passed away late Sunday evening, May 7, 2023, at Auburn Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, at the age of 93, where she was a patient for a short time recovering from a short-term illness.

Beverly was born November 20, 1929, in Salem the daughter of the late Roy and Beatrice (Fink) Ripple.

She was a graduate of McKinley High School, Class of 1947.

After graduating, Beverly married Rayne Kelly on April 24, 1948. Rayne proceeded her in death on June 4, 1996.

Beverly attended Damascus United Methodist Church, she was a homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Beverly leaves two sons; Gary L. Kelly and his wife Jean of Leland, North Carolina and Ronald D. Kelly and his wife Dana of St. Augustine, Florida; three daughters; Karen S. Smith and her husband Charles, of Kent, Christine J. Loudon and her husband Randy, of Damascus and Cheryl A. Kelly-Wutrick and her husband Steve, of Salem; nine grandchildren, and ten great- grandchildren.

Besides her parents Roy and Beatrice, and husband Rayne, Beverly was preceded in death by a grandson.

Friends may gather to celebrate the life of Beverly J Kelly at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

Family has requested in leu of flowers monetary donations be made to Columbiana County Hospice.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly J. Kelly, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.