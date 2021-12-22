

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly J. Altenhof, 87, passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Shepard of the Valley in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on Monday, September 17, 1934, in New Albany, Ohio, the daughter of the late Alva and Elnor (Gerren) Houts.

Beverly was a homemaker and was Methodist by faith.

Her husband, Albert J. Altenhof, preceded her in death on May 22, 2011. They were married July 14, 1962.

Survivors include her daughters, Martha M. (David) Lewton of Lisbon, June A. (Numan) Lambert of Hanoverton, Cathy R. (Jim) Trenchard of Lisbon, Cheryl J. (Robert) Horn of Youngstown, Jeanene L. Woolf of North Lima, Debra K. Altenhof of Columbiana, and Cynthia S. (Jess) Leon of Leetonia; sons, Albert A. (Michelle) Altenhof of Hemet, California and William A. (Leslie) Altenhof of Murrieta, California; 24 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, Daryl Altenhof and brothers, Alfred Houts, Harold Houts and Clarence Houts also preceded her in death.

Friends and family will be received from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Stark Memorial. Burial will follow at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

The family is thankful for the care Beverly received by the Shepard of the Valley.

