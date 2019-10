Beverly Ann Peters, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly Ann Peters, age 81 died at 9:12 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born September 19, 1938 in Salem, daughter of the late Frank and Mabel (Allison) Willard.

Her husband, David Lee Peters Sr. whom she married October 10, 1964 preceded her in death December 26, 1976.

Survivors include a daughter, Connie Barrett of Salem; two sisters, Twila Shoaf and Wendy (Ben) Phillips, both of Salem.

Besides her parents and husband, a son, David L. Peters Jr.; son-in-law, James E. Barrett; four brothers and seven sisters also preceded her in death.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home. No services will be held. A private burial will be held at Hope Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.