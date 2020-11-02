Beverly A. Berger, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beverly A. (Brown) Berger, 63, passed Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Salem West Healthcare Center.

She was born October 8, 1957 in Salem, daughter of the late Donald C. and Betty (Schnoebelen) Brown.

Beverly was a graduate of South Range High School, attended YSU for two years and graduated from Kent State University in 1984 with an associate degree in business.

She was part owner of Graphic Touch for 30 years, retiring in 2019.

Beverly attended Greenford Christian Church.

Survivors include her aunt and uncle, Roy and Judy Brown and aunt, Grace Brown.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor John Bush officiating. Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. For the safety of the family, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

Burial will be at Hope Cemetery

If unable to attend you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly A. (Brown) Berger, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, November 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

