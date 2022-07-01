SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ruth Weiss, 96, fomerly of Salem, passed away Monday, June 27, 2022 at her home in Boca Raton, Florida.

She was born March 24, 1926 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Alfred E. and Emma (Raschke) Daniels.

Betty worked at various banking and insurance companies for over 30 years. She had previously worked at Art’s Jeweler’s in Salem, Ohio.

She lived 65 years in Salem, Ohio and 31 years in Boca Raton, Florida.

Betty was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Boca Raton, F lorida.

Survivors include her son, Joseph M. Weiss III of Boca Raton, F lorida; daughter, Deborah K. Weiss of Dublin, Ohio; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, her brothers, sisters and her husband, Joseph M. Weiss Jr. also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022 at Grandview Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Alan Smearsoll officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

