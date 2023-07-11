SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty M. Horning, 92 of Salem, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on May 23, 1931, in Monaca, Pennsylvania to the late Michael and Sophia (Trella) Paster.

A long time Salem resident and homemaker, she married the late Frederick G. Horning on June, 16, 1956.

She was also a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

In her free time, Betty enjoyed knitting, going to the casino and doing yard work around her home.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Frederick A. (Karen) Horning of Salem, Michael G. (Donna) Horning of Harrisburg, North Carolina and Janice (John) Ramus of Salem; sisters, Helen Enders and Carol (Dave) Whaley, both of Salem; brother, Paul (Gloria) Paster of Salem; grandchildren, Todd Horning, Aubree Horning, Zack Horning, Mallory Griffin, Danielle Crouse and Jason Ramus and 11 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents and husband, Frederick, who passed on April 2, 1997, Betty is preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy Crawford and brothers, Steve Paster and Michael Paster.

A private family service will be held with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

