Betty Louise Smolira, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Louise Smolira, 82, died at 10:15 a.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Salem West Healthcare Center.

She was born August 27, 1937, in Dungannon, daughter of the late Frederick and Mabel (Baughman) McAllister.

Betty was a painter and welder at General Motors in Lordstown.

She was a graduate of Lisbon High School.

Survivors include her husband, Max M. Smolira, whom she married December 17, 1955; two sons, Kevin (Noreen) Smolira of Salem and Kerry R. Smolira of Salem; a daughter, Karen McCullough of Salem; a sister, Jeannie Datillio of Leetonia and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, three brothers and a sister also preceded her in death.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 7, 2019, at Stark Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Francis Burkhart of Tri-County Church of God, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Monday, at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.