Betty Louise James Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Louise James, age 83, died at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Salem North Healthcare.

She was born September 17, 1935, the daughter of the late William Earl and Mary Amelia (Schuering) Steffel.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church; a homemaker and loved to cook.

Her husband, Robert Glen James, whom she married March 24, 1954 preceded her in death November 17, 2016.

Survivors include three sons, Bob (Debbie) James, Ron (Mary Grace) James and Tom (Beth) James all of Salem; five grandchildren, Tim, Bill, Taylor, Tanner and Eli James; four sisters, Gloria McNeelan, Marilyn Snyder, Sally (Ralph) Flanigan and Sue (Bob) Clunen; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Adams and Barbara James and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, a daughter, Joni Ann James also preceded her in death.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 12, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made All Caring Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road B-101, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

