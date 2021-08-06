Betty Lou (Campbell) Griffith, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou (Campbell) Griffith, 87, died Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 23, 1934, in Alliance, daughter of the late Robert and Ethel (Dunlap) Campbell.

Betty was a 1952 graduate of Sebring High School where she was a member of the Sebring High School Trojan Band.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hannah Mullins School of Nursing in Salem as a registered nurse. Betty worked as a nurse in El Paso, Texas and the Salem City Hospital.

She had been a member of the North Benton Presbyterian Church as a child. After she was married, she was a member of the Damascus Friends Church, where she met and served her Savior, Jesus Christ.

Betty enjoyed playing softball with her church team. She later became a member of the Believers Christian Fellowship in Salem. For many years, she enjoyed mowing the Damascus Cemetery and the Damascus Community Center.

Survivors include her husband, Mahlon “Junior” Griffith Jr. whom she married September 3, 1955; children, Larry (Beth) Griffith of Damascus, Lennie (Beth) Griffith of Salem, Lynn Taylor of Damascus, and Lance (Tina) Griffith of Damascus; 15 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Robert Campbell Jr; sister, Helen Stanley and one infant grandson, Tyler Griffith.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 9, 2021 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Robert Rowley officiating. Interment will follow at Damascus Cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 2341 E. State St., Unit B, SArrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

