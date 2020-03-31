Betty L. Caldwell, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty L. Caldwell (Beck), 97 years old, a resident of Alliance Community Care and former long-time resident of Salem, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

She was born in Salem, Ohio on December 10, 1922 to the late Rolland Glen and Hazel May (Taylor) Beck.

Betty was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Order of Eastern Star serving as Worthy Matron in 1956.

She was a 1940 graduate of Salem High School.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Kirchgessner, Sr. and Stroh Caldwell; son, Robert Kirchgessner, Jr. and beloved siblings, Wendall J. Beck and Shirlee J. Bell.

Survivors include her son, Thomas G. (Dolly) Caldwell and daughter-in-law, Jeanette Kirchgessner. She was a loving grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and great-aunt to many.

Private arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

