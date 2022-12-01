SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Bailey, 91, passed into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, December 1, 2022.

She was born on July 12, 1931, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, daughter of John Albert Driscoll and B. Maude (Weikart) Driscoll.

A high achieving student, she graduated top of her class from Salem High School, Class of 1949.

On January 24, 1954, she married Lloyd H. Bailey, in Leetonia. Together they shared four children and raised them in Teegarden.

Betty worked as a teacher’s assistant at Robert Bycroft Special Needs School. After retirement, she selflessly opened her home, offering respite care to former students.

Betty was instrumental in initiating the restoration of Teegarden Centennial Covered Bridge. She cared about history, specifically Teegarden history and volunteered as a docent at the Salem Historical Society.

A faithful member of the Highland Christian Church, where she freely gave of her time, talent and treasure. In support of farmers in her community, she was active in the Mt. Nebo Grange.



Survivors include children, Jeff (Dottie) Bailey of Salem, Debra (Donny) Columb of Hempfield, Texas, Cindy (Vernon) Burch of Salem and Tim (Sharron) Bailey of Salem; grandchildren Andrew Burch, Abby Schreiber, Angela Marshall, Travis Bailey, and Mary Painter; and 12 great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents, loving husband and sisters, Marjorie Ullom and Joan Gromley.

Friends and family will be received from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 Noon Monday, December 5, 2022, at Highland Christian Church, 5330 Yates Road, Salem, OH 44460.



Funeral service will be at 12:00 Noon at Highland Christian Church. Burial will follow at Franklin Square Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Highland Christian Church, in Betty's name.



Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.



