Betty I. Leininger Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty I. Leininger, age 83, died at 6:58 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home.

She was born January 17, 1936, in Salem, Ohio, the daughter of the late Victor J. and Nora P. (Good) Padurean.

Betty was the proud owner and operator of the Lisbon Dairy Queen, with her husband, Fred for 40 years.

She was a member of the Salem First Christian Church.

Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Survivors include her husband, Fred W. Leininger, whom she married August 29, 1953; two sons, Gary (Beth) Leininger and Glenn Leininger, both of Salem; a daughter, Vicki (Steven) Stone of Salem; three sisters, Winnie Halverstadt of Columbiana, Inez Crihfield of Bryan, Texas and Marjorie (Gary) Rambo of Leetonia; a brother, Herman Padurean of Columbiana; 11 grandchildren, Shannon, Andrea, Adam, Jennifer, Abby, Jill, Lance, Seth, Kobe, Kevin and Phil and three great-grandchildren, Liam, Michael and Hazel.

Besides her parents a great-grandson, Jacob; two sisters, Judy Chain and Elsie Landsberger and a brother, Frank Padurean also preceded her in death.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the First Christian Church with Rev. Leonard Moore, officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29 at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Salem High School Alumni Association, 330 East State Street, Salem, OH 44460.

Funeral arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.