Betty Gae (Green) Cutlip, Salem, Ohio

SALEM – Betty Gae (Green) Cutlip, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 surrounded by family in her home.

She was born January 9, 1935, daughter of the late Charles Franklin and Mary Francise (Thayer) Green.

Betty, born in Webster Springs, West Virginia, lived in the Salem area for 56 years.

She was employed as an assembler at Miller-Holzwarth for 19 years following her employment at Go Tag Along Trailers.

Betty was a member of the Church at the Center in Salem.

Survivors include her husband, Clarence Lee Cutlip, whom she married May 19, 1957; son, Floyd (Cheri) Cutlip of East Liverpool; three daughters, Sherry Wyne, Florence (late Edward) Pittman and Kathy (Kenneth) Butler, all of Salem; sister, Barbara (Ikey) Carter of Akron; brother, John Green of Akron; grandchildren, Sandra Keglor, Kimberly Poling, Shannon Zalewski, Tamara Courtney, Jennifer Hart, Edward Pittman, Joshua Butler, and Jessica Gordon and 12 great grandchildren.

Proceeding her in death were her parents, Charles and Mary; a daughter, Nancy Gale Wyne; grandson, Clifford Cutlip; siblings, Elladean Berry, Deloris (Rock) Messer, June Coger, Clarence (Bill) Green, Oley (Puncher) Green, Donald (Pete) Green, Lilly (Mokey) Carpenter, Ester Belknap, Steve Green and Bonnie Green.

Calling hours will be held from 12 Noon – 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, with a funeral service immediately following, officiated by Tim Ginter.

