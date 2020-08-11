Betty Capel Scott, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Capel Scott, 89, passed away August 11, 2020 in her home.

She was born December 25, 1930 in Winona, Ohio to the late Burt C. and Hazel M. (Lottman) Capel.

Her husband, J. Reid Scott, whom she married May 23, 1951, preceded her in death August 24, 1992.

She was a member of Chapter 334 Eastern Stars. She worked 10 years as a bank teller at the then First National Bank and Farmers National Bank of Salem and Mercantile National Trust Bank in St. Louis, MO., retiring to raise her family.

She is survived by four daughters, Leisa J. Scott of Brecksville Ohio, Linda S. (Alan) Chrzanowski of Yardley, Pennsylvania, Laurie K. (Matthew) Ondus of Rock Hill, South Carolina and Luann G. (Sam) Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; nine grandchildren, Matthew, Daniel and Phillip Chrzanowski, Lillian, Olivia, Joseph, Luke and Nicholas Ondus and Amelia Johnson; her brothers, Robert L. (Delores) Capel, Fred D. (Margie) Capel, Gerald J. (Jeanne) Capel; sister, Shirley Kastenhuber; sister-in-law, Charlotte Capel; adopted son-in-law, Mark Balasz and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by brothers, Bruce A. Capel, Richard G. Capel, and Burt C. Capel, Jr.; sister, Jo-Ann (William) Harrigan and brother-in-law, Richard Kastenhuber.

Due to Covid-19, there will not be a funeral service per Betty’s request. A small outdoor service will be held at Grandview Cemetery on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. She was adamant that she wanted to keep her family and friends safe and made us promise no one would travel to come to her service and all of us would mask up and social distance per her request. Even in the end, Betty put others before herself.

Contributions can be made to Salem Food Pantry, 794 E. Third Street, Salem, OH 44460, the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley, 962 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Youngstown, OH 44510 or to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State St, Salem, OH 44460.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To view Betty’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty Capel Scott, please visit our floral store.