Betty A. Devan, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty A. Devan, 75, died Tuesday, July 27, 2021, St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on August 31, 1945, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George and Altha (Hazlett) Smith.

She was a 1964 graduate of Elderton High School in Elderton, Pennsylvania.

Betty was a bank teller at Home Saving & Loan Bank from 1969-1974 and again from 1981-2005. She worked at various locations Salem, Lisbon and Downtown Youngstown, where she was head teller. She then worked at the Lisbon BMV from 2005-2014.

Betty enjoyed attending her grandsons sporting events. She was a loving wife, mom, grandma and aunt and made everyone feel special.

Survivors include her husband, Gary Devan, whom she married June 14, 1969; two children, Scott (Jo Ann) Devan of Salem and Shawn (Stephanie Vortex) Devan of Plano, Texas; siblings, Sally (Thomas) Jones of Du Bois, Pennsylvania, George Smith of Virginia, Sue (Randy) Suhm of TX, Robert (Tara) Smith of Missouri; two grandsons, Brad and Brennen Devan.

Besides her parents, Betty was preceded in death by siblings, Annabelle Neal, Albert Smith, Harry Smith, and Ralph Smith.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 2, 2021, at Stark Memorial, with Rev. Leonard Moore officiating.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park, Beloit.

Friends and family will be received Sunday, August 1, 2021, from 4:00- 6:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 -11:00 a.m. at Stark Memorial.

