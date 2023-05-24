SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann (Stoita) Bricker, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 18, 2023, in her home in Henderson, Nevada, at the age of 82.

Betty was born in Salem, Ohio on December 1, 1940, daughter to John and Anna (Balan) Stoita.

She was a 1958 graduate of Salem High School.

In her young adult life, Betty was a bank teller. She spoke often of how much she loved serving her customers who all became friends.

While Betty grew up in town and was much more of a “city girl,” she became immersed in country life when she married her husband of 58 years, Charles “Abe” Bricker on October 17, 1964. After getting married, Betty and Abe moved out to the country and built a home on Bricker Farms where they lived until 2021 before moving to Henderson, Nevada. Betty became a co-owner of Bricker Farms and Bricker Homestead and was the office manager and bookkeeper for both businesses. She was also involved throughout the years with the Damascus Volunteer Fire Department performing billing services and having received awards for her dedication and appreciation for years of service.

She was so very proud of and active in her Romanian heritage. She enjoyed wearing the Romanian costumes and attending the Romanian Day celebrations at Copacia Lake. She was a pageant queen for the Romanian Society “Leul” of Salem, Ohio and went on to win the title for America and Canada at the Union & League of Romanian Societies National Convention. Betty was a member of the “Leul” Society since 1956 and for decades she served as its treasurer and financial secretary. She also represented the “Leul” Society as a delegate to the National Convention. She was just the kindest and sweetest friend you’d meet, but everyone who knew her best knew that she had that stubborn Romanian blood in her; just ask her husband and kids.

When Betty was not cooking and baking for her family and friends, she enjoyed dancing the nights away. There was not a jitterbug contest that she didn’t enter and win. Betty opened her heart and her home to everyone, as anyone who ever attended one of her epic New Year’s Day celebrations with her champagne punch and homemade pigs in the blanket would know. She lived for her family and friends and taught by example what it meant to be caring and kind.

Betty is survived by her husband, Abe Bricker; their two children, John (Jackie) Bricker of Salem, Ohio, and Christine (Rob) Murphy of Henderson, Nevada; four grandchildren, Josh (Niki) Bricker and Kristen (John) Sinkovich of Salem, Ohio, and Logan Murphy and Dylon Murphy of Henderson, Nevada; and five great-grandchildren, Weston, Charlee and Keaton Bricker and Oakleigh and Parker Sinkovich. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Stoita; her brother and sister-in-law, John and Pat Stoita, Jr.; and several aunts and uncles, including Mary (Balan) Dan, who was affectionately referred to as “Tusa” by us all and who became like a mother to Betty after her mother Anna passed away of cancer early in Betty’s adult life.

Calling hours will be held for friends and family on Friday, May 26, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, May 27, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., with the funeral services to be held thereafter on Saturday, May 27, at 11:00 a.m., at Stark Memorial Funeral Home located at 1014 E State Street in Salem, Ohio. There will be a graveside service at Hope Cemetery in Salem, Ohio, with a celebration of life to be held immediately after the services.

With all our love, Odihneste-te in pace suflet dulce (Rest in Peace Sweet Soul).

To send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Betty A. Bricker, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.