NEW GARDEN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bessie Luella Sheely, a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 19, 2023, at the age of 86, in her hometown of New Garden, Ohio.

Born on November 4, 1937, in New Garden, Bessie was the beloved daughter of the late Chester and Celesta (Stoudt) Conser.

She grew up in a close-knit community and carried the values of family and hard work throughout her life.

Bessie was a proud graduate of Augusta High School and furthered her education at beauty school.

Bessie’s professional journey led her to TRW, where she dedicated many years of service. Her career continued with the same commitment and excellence when TRW was acquired by PCC, where she remained until her retirement.

Bessie was a faithful member of the New Garden United Methodist Church and loved attending services and spending time with her friends in the community.

Bessie was an active member of the Eastern Star, where she formed lasting friendships. She had a green thumb and took immense pride in her gardening, ensuring that her yard was immaculate.

Above all, Bessie’s greatest love was for her family. She was a devoted mother to her children, Janie (Virgil) Wherry of Lisbon and Peggy May of New Garden Proper. Her role as a grandmother and great-grandmother was one she cherished, as she nurtured and supported her grandchildren, Chase, Sam, Keaton (Kayo), Alex, Mollie (Justin), Matt (Katie) and Morgen; along with her great-grandchildren, Robert, Deegan and Dakota. Bessie also held her nieces and nephews dearly, Jennifer Engle, Beth Pottschmidt and family and Kathy (Sheely) Hall and family. She is also survived by her brother, Fred (Dorothy) Conser and will be fondly remembered by her friend and caregiver, Judy.

Bessie was preceded in death by her brother, Richard (Phyllis) Conser; her sister, Linda Engle and her niece, Diane Engle.

Friends and family are invited to gather for a time of remembrance and celebration of Bessie’s life. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at New Garden United Methodist Church, 7165 State Route 9 in Hanoverton. The funeral service will commence at 12:00 p.m., offering a space for reflection, gratitude and farewell.

Bessie will be laid to rest at Woodsdale Cemetery, where she will be surrounded by the beauty of the place she called home her entire life.

Memorial contributions may be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bessie L. Sheely, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 21 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.