CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bernadette L. Porinchak, affectionately known as Bernie, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at the Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Youngstown on September 18, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Theresa (Degli-Uomini) Petiya. Bernie was a beacon of love and kindness, whose radiant spirit will be profoundly missed by all who were fortunate enough to know her.

Bernie was a proud graduate of Ursuline High School, class of 1969, and continued her educational journey by earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University. Her passion for teaching led her to a fulfilling 36-year career as a beloved educator in the Austintown School District, where she shaped and inspired the minds of children from grades 1-5. Bernie’s dedication to her profession was recognized with the prestigious Martha Holden Jennings Scholar Award, a testament to her exceptional commitment to teaching.

She was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Austintown. Bernie’s culinary skills were legendary among her family and friends, as she was a fantastic cook. She was a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, and a doting grandma, who took great pleasure in spending quality time with her family. Bernie was also known for her love of walking and playing Rummikub with friends.

Bernie is survived by her husband of 51 years, George Porinchak of Canfield, to whom she was a constant source of love and support. She also leaves behind a beautiful legacy in her two sons, Brad Porinchak of North Port, Florida, and Mike (Andrea) Porinchak of Stow; her sister, Andrea (Jim) Hernan of Cocoa Beach, Florida; her brother, Andy (Susan) Petiya of Boardman and her cousin, Lynn Green of Canfield. Bernie’s joy was multiplied by her four grandchildren, Brenna and Eli Porinchak, and Maddox and Gavin Porinchak, who will forever cherish the memory of their loving grandma.

A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrate Bernie’s life on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 4545 New Road, Austintown. Following the service, Bernie will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown. Family and friends will be received at the church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are being handled with care by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Salem.

Donations may be made in her name to Cure PSP at www.psp.org.

Bernie will be remembered not just for her accomplishments, but also for her kindness, her love for her family, and her unwavering commitment to education. Her memory will continue to inspire and bring joy to those who knew her.

