Benjamin E. Maxim, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Benjamin E. Maxim, age 79, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, with family by his side due to complications of Ms. Ben was born August 15, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio and was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin T. Maxim and Emily (Gettins) Maxim.

Ben is survived by his wife, Sandra (Centofanti) Maxim, with whom he celebrated 53 years of marriage; his two sons, Benjamin A. (Dorothy) Maxim and Edward P. Maxim; his granddaughter, Claudia Margaret Maxim; his sister, Ann Marie Maxim (Dick) Lee and several nieces and nephews.

Ben graduated from Youngstown South High School and Youngstown State University where he was a member of the Zeta Phi fraternity.

He is a veteran of the United States Army and served as a Field Artilleryman in West Germany and spent his career designing and selling industrial fire suppression systems throughout Ohio.

Ben was an avid hunter and fisherman who was a member of Mid-Ohio BassMasters, the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society and enjoyed the outdoors until MS robbed him of his passions.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery with military honors at the cemetery.

Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, December 2, 2020, prior to the service.

For the safety of the Maxim family, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you go fishing and have a glass of homemade wine.

