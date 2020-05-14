Beatrice Ethel Lutz, Sebring, Ohio

SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice Ethel Lutz, age 96, formerly of Salem died Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital in Alliance. She went home to the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.

She was born May 11, 1921 in Salem, daughter of the late William Leroy and Irene Katy (Miles) Hively.

Beatrice was a member of Concord Church where she served at a deacon, trustee, church organist and choir director and served on Goshen Grange Extension.

She enjoyed bowling, cards, games, gardening and many crafts.

Her husband, John K. Lutz whom she married June 18, 1954 preceded her in death February 5, 2005 and her first husband, Harold (Shorty) Morrow preceded her in death October 8, 1952.

Survivors include a son, James K. (Jill) Lutz of Salem; two daughters, Sharon L. (Dyer) Scott of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan and Betsy J. (Ted) Bell Bates of Salem; a brother, Robert (Elva) Hively; six grandchildren, Kelley (Warnel Alcantara) Scottt, Justin Scott, Trevor (Bonnie) Scott, Carrie Scott, Ty (Denise) Scott and Jennifer (Brian) Neal and six great grandchildren, Jayden, Jonah, Jax, Isabell, Bradyn and Hannah.

Besides her parents and husbands, a brother, Eugene Hively and two sisters, Genevieve Steves and Mary Lou Wolfe also preceded her in death.

A private service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Joyce Reynolds officiating. Burial at Bunker Hill Cemetery in Beloit.

Memorial contributions may be made to Concord Church, 10013 Salem Warren Rd., Salem, OH 44460.

