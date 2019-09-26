Beatrice E. Yuhaniak, Salem, Ohio – Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Beatrice E. Yuhaniak, age 95 entered eternal peace Monday, September 23, 2019 after a long illness.

She was born October 31, 1923 in Hrachovo, Slovakia, daughter of the late Paul and Anna (Ostrihon) Juhanjak.

Bea sailed to America at age 11. She received her RN from Mercy Hospital in Canton. She was involved in various nursing jobs for about ten years. Bea then earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Kent State University, after which she taught art at Salem Junior High School for 14 years.

Ever the overachiever, Bea then started designing counted cross stitch patterns and published booklets with her sister Chris for ten years. In her spare time, Bea loved to travel, sew, oil paint, read, cook and bake, even creating a cookbook of her favorite Slovak recipes.

She was a long-term member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She leaves behind her husband of 71 years, Alexander and a sister, Christine Mackov as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, five sisters, Julia Sobek, Mary Sobek, Helen Druszkowski, Margaret Wiess and Anne Tencza and two brothers, Joseph and John Yuhaniak also preceded her in death.

Beloved for her wit and wisdom, tins of homemade cookies and poppyseed kolach, Bea will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards, Celebrant.

Calling hours will be held from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 for all their TLC, friendship and support, especially Amanda and Bernie.

