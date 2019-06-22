Basil Caddell Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Basil Caddell, 88, of Hanoverton passed away Friday, June 21, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on May 1, 1931, in Chevorlet, Kentucky, a son the late Edgar Caddell and Susie (Moore) Caddell.

Basil was a tool grinder at Bliss in Salem for 33 years .

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife the former, Sally Willis; three sons, Timothy (Michelle) Caddell of Kensington, Basil Allan (Kathy) Caddell of Barberton and Dennis (Vicki) Caddell of Lisbon; five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hanoverton.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 1:00 p.m. at Grove Hill Cemetery, Hanoverton.

Arrangements are by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.