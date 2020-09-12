Bartholomew “Bart” W. Schrode, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bartholomew W. “Bart” Schrode, Jr., 81, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at his home.

He was born November 19, 1938 in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania, son of the late Bartholomew W. Sr. and Lillian J. (Cessna) Schrode.

Bart served in the United States Air Force during peace time, with four years active and four years in the reserves. He had worked as a supervisor for A&P Tea Company and Freshmark in Salem, where he retired in 2000 after 40 years.

Bart was a Mason in the Austintown Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include his wife, Karen L. (Heitz) Schrode whom he married September 13, 1962; three sons, Keith (Kim) Schrode of Chardon, Bret (Tammy) Schrode of Washingtonville and Kharl (Tina) Schrode of Amsterdam; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a sister, Joan Morrison of Syracuse, New York; two brothers, James Schrode of Arizona and Thomas Schrode of New Middletown.

Besides his parents, a son, Bartholomew W. Schrode III; brother, Dennis Schrode also preceded him in death.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4500 Rockside Road, Suite 440, Independence, OH 44131 or Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

You are now able to share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Salem.

To view Bart’s obituary or send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Bartholomew “Bart” W. Schrode, Jr., please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: