Barry Gene Fowler, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barry Gene Fowler, 82, went to Heaven to be with Jesus Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Stone Creek Assisted Living.

Barry was born October 13, 1938 at home in Patmos, Ohio, the seventh of nine children of the late John Franklin and Rilda (Leyman) Fowler.

He was a 1956 graduate of Goshen Union High School.

Barry worked as a steelworker at General Motors for 25 years as well as Electric Furnace for 24 years. He also sold real estate for Bruce R. Herron.

Barry was a member of Salem First Friends Church.

Barry enjoyed golfing and bowling with the gang in Westville.

He was a antique car enthusiast as a member of the Tri-State Antique Auto Club. Barry enjoyed going to car cruises, the Salem Arby’s Saturday Night Car Cruise for the local food pantry was his favorite.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann (Carpenter) Fowler, whom he married on October 28, 1956; one son, Terry (Terri) Fowler of Salem; one daughter, Tammy (Fred) Barkley of Salem; grandchildren, Peter (Mandy) Fowler, Andrew ( Rekha) Fowler, Matthew (Jessica) Fowler, Sarah (Stephen) Hodgson, Marcus (Alyssa) Barkley and Zachary (Winter) Barkley and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Barry was preceded in death by three sisters, Naomi Goodman, Barbara Knopp and Maribelle Barth and five brothers, Howard, Gerry, Robert, Butch and David Fowler.

Friends and family will be received at Salem First Friends Church from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

A funeral service will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with their grandson, Peter Fowler officiating.

Burial will be held at Damascus Cemetery.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Food Pantry, 794 E 3rd Street, Salem, OH 44460.

The family would like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their excellent care.

