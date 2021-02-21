Barney Franks, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Orin “Barney” Franks, 98, died Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Blossom Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born May 14, 1922 in Columbiana, son of the late Fred E. and Zora M. (Crawford) Franks.

Barney served in the United States Army during World War II where he received a purple heart.

He worked as a painter for Electric Furnace for 28 years.

Barney was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Survivors include two daughters, Diana “Dee Dee” Wallace and Marsha Ann (Don) Paulin; five grandchildren, Doug Falk, Brian (Robin) Falk, Megan (Josh) Wyatt, Sarah (Sam) Jones and Katrina (Michael) French all of Salem; three great-grandchildren, Aden Wyatt, Carlin and Clay Jones and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna M. (Lutz) Franks, whom he married May 10, 1947, died February 4, 1999; his companion, Mary Lou Barnes of 19 years, died in June 2020; a sister, Elaine Morgan; four brothers, Ted, Bud, Richard and Charles Franks and a son-in-law, Roger Wallace.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Stark Memorial.

A Private funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Please adhere to social distancing, do not linger, and bring your own mask.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

Share your respects and memories with the family with a recorded video message at https://www.starkmemorial.com/virtualhugs.

To send condolences or send flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barney Franks, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.