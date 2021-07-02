Barbara Ruth (Elliott) Dumovic, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ruth Dumovic, 73, died Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center surrounded by her family.

She was born on September 17, 1947, in Salem, a daughter of the late William Edwin and Ruth (Seevers) Elliott.

Barbara was a 1965 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at Salem Community Hospital for almost 50 years.

She was very active and volunteered with LCBA at St. Paul Church.

Barbara loved reading books, especially mysteries.

Survivors include her husband, Frank Dumovic, whom she married October 12, 1974; two sons, Daniel Dumovic of Youngstown and Michael (Kelly) Dumovic of Strongsville; two brothers, William Elliott of Salem and James (Kathy) Elliott of San Antonio, Texas.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 8, 2021, at St. Paul Catholic Church with Fr. Robert Edwards officiating.

Burial will be held at Highland Memorial Park.

Per Barbara’s request there will be no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the Salem Regional Medical Center Foundation, 1955 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460 or Christina House, 527 E. Washington Street, Lisbon, OH 44432.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

