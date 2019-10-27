Barbara M. Diamond, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Diamond, 86, died October 26, 2019 at Brookdale.

She was born December 14, 1932 in Salem, a daughter of the late Charles and Wilma (Buford) Sweeny.

Barbara was a Duty Aide at Salem City Schools.

Her husband, Donald L. Diamond, whom she married October 1, 1951, died March 17, 1987.

She is survived by two daughters, Jill (Mark) Hissom and Lisa (Tim) Filp both of Salem; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Barbara was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Pierson; two sisters, Betty McDanial and Bonnie Campbell; a brother James Sweeny and a grandson, Dustin Pierson.

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery.

To view Barbara’s obituary or to send condolences visit Stark Memorial.