Barbara Lee Willard, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Lee Willard, 86, died Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.



Barb was born on July 21, 1935 in Salem, Ohio, daughter of the late Dominic and Dena (Alfani) DeRienzo.



Barb was a 1953 graduate of Salem High School.

She worked at Walmart in Salem in the fitting room department for 17 years. Prior to that she worked at her families business DeRienzo’s in Salem.

Barb was an active member at St. Paul Catholic Church in Salem and was also a member of the Italian American Club.

In her spare time, she enjoyed watching soap operas, shopping with her friends and on QVC and spending time with her family.



Her husband, Henry “Hank” Willard whom she married February 14, 1970 preceded her death in death in 2001.



She is survived by her children, Karen (Jim) Augusta of Salem, Larry (Kelly) Woods of Costa Mesa, California and Heather (Geovanny) Leiva of Washington Court House, Ohio; grandchildren, Marco (Lizzie) Jimenez, Gabriela Jimenez, Olivia (Coleton) Jimenez-Benner, Dominic Leiva , Mateo Leiva, Sofia Leiva, Danny Woods, Claire Woods, Justin (Kelly) Lucas and Lisa (Matt) Galchick; great-grandchildren, Natalie Lucas, Joey Lucas, Erica McKenzie and Kara Galchick. She also leaves step-children, Wendy (John) Stiffler of Calcutta, Carrie Menough of Salem, Luann Markovich of Salem, Hank Willard of Struthers and Kevin (Stacey) Willard of Arizona and numerous step-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Donation may be made in Barb’s name to Our Lady’s Purse, 935 E. State St. Salem, OH 44460.

