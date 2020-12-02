Barbara L. Sommers, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara L. Sommers, 83, died Monday, November 30, 2020 at Salem Regional Hospital.

She was born December 5, 1936 in Salem, daughter of the late Charles and Quindola (Sanderson) London.

Barbara starter her career as a secretary for Atty. Geoffrey Goll, then went on to work for Atty. Bruce Williams for three years and Atty. Earl Schory for 15 years.

She was a Christian by faith.

Barbara loved to crochet, do puzzles and loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great friend to everyone.

Survivors include her husband, John Sommers; daughter, Diana Lynn Sommers; brother, Larry London; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, a brother, John L. Sommers IV and a sister, Nancy Hlavack, also preceded her in death,

No services or calling hours will be held.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 4500 Rockside Road #380, Independence, OH 44131.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Barbara L. Sommers, please visit our floral store.