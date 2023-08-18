SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Louise Baird, 73, passed away on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, at Covington Skilled Nursing.

Barbara was born on April 16, 1950, in Salem to the late J. Clyde and Catherine (Roth) Baird.

A 1968 West Branch graduate, she received a nursing diploma from the Idabelle Firestone School of Nursing at Akron City Hospital.

Barbara worked as an oncology nurse for over 30 years in both California and Ohio, retiring from Stanford University Medical Center.

She was a member of the Santa Clara Oncology Nurse Association in California, San Francisco Bay Area Oncology Nurse Association and was a founding member of Northeast Ohio Oncology Nurses Association. Her years of service to the profession were rewarded with her being named Oncology Nurse of Northeast Ohio.

A Christian by faith, she was a member of the Damascus Methodist Church.

Left to cherish Barb’s memory are her sisters, Jane (Jerry) Menough of Salem and Amy (Bob) Prislipsky of Oak Creek, Wisconsin; brother, Thomas (Shannon) Baird of Salem; nieces and nephews, Veryl Zimmerman, Joe (Carol) Zimmerman, Ben Baird, Lindsey (Bill) Zentner, Gregory (Heather) Prislipsky, Julie (Ally) Blonien and Scott (Alex) Prislipsky and great-niece, Zoe Zimmerman.

Services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, people are asked to donate to Angel for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

