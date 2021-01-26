Barbara Joan “Bobbi Jo” Christopher, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Joan “Bobbi Joe” Christopher, 78, died Monday, January 25, 2021 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on December 10, 1942 in Baltimore Maryland, daughter of the late Donald and Barthelia (Bartelson) Barnes.

Barbara graduated from Greene Dreher Sterling High School in 1960.

Barbara was primarily a homemaker most of her life. She enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening where she turned their property into a gardener’s dream hosting garden club tours. Other interests included crafting dried flower arrangements, quilting and braiding rugs. She also enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Survivors include her husband, John Christopher of Salem whom she married May 13, 1961; brother, Donald (Yvonne) Barnes, Jr. of Myrtle Beach; son, Jeffrey (Jennifer) Christopher of Salem; grandsons, Hunter Christopher of Salem and Cameron Christopher of Salem; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery, South Sterling, Pennsylvania.

Friends will be received from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. Friday, January 29, 2021 at Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home, 201 Bumper Road, Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, with Pastor Carrie Granche officiating.

Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

