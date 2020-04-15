Barbara J. Knopp, Greenford, Ohio

GREENFORD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. (Fowler) Knopp, age 91, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born November 27, 1928 in Goshen Township, daughter of the late John Franklin and Rilda E. (Leyman) Fowler.

Barbara had worked at First National Bank in the mortgage and loan department for 48 years, retiring in 1984.

She was life-time resident of this area and a 1946 graduate of Goshen High School.

Barbara formerly attended Real Life Assembly of God Church and was a Sunday school teacher, choir member and participated in various church activities. She most recently attended First Friends Church.

Her second husband, Edward Sakley whom she married September 27, 1998 preceded her in death June 5, 2017 and her first husband, John “Bud” Knopp whom she married August 27, 1950 preceded her in death May 31, 1994.

Survivors include a son, Thomas (Debbie) Knopp of Salem; a brother, Barry Fowler of Salem and three grandchildren, Niki, Kasey and Shawn.

Besides her parents and husbands, five brothers, Howard, Gerald, Robert, John and David Fowler and two sisters, Naomi Goodman and Maribelle Barth also preceded her in death.

A private family service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 17, 2020 at Stark Memorial with Pastor Pete Fowler officiating. There will be a live stream of the service on the funeral home Facebook page for those who are unable to attend.

Burial will be held at Washingtonville Cemetery.

