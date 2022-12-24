SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On December 24, 2022, Barbara J (Gregg) Brandan passed peacefully from this world.

She was born December 1, 1952 in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Avril (Campbell) Gregg.

A lifetime resident of the Salem area and a 1970 graduate of South Range High School.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and making holidays and birthdays special for them. She was an avid gardener who appreciated the beauty of plants and flowers. She also raised a menagerie of animals in her lifetime, from ponies and goats to guinea pigs and finches. She had a heart for elderly neighbors and regularly provided help to those in her path.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kermit Riffle and sisters, Marcia Gregg Chapman and Helen Gregg Huffman.

She will be greatly missed by her sister, Susan Gregg; daughters, Jamie Less Kukunis (Jim) and Dawn Less Baker (Jason); son, Chad Less (Julie); seven grandchildren, Amanda and Joseph Kukunis; Maureen and Mary Baker and Delaney, Sidney, Cassidy Less and by her nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial.

She will be buried at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

