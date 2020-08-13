Barbara Gail Suter, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Gail Suter, age 68, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born January 3, 1952 in Salem, daughter of the late Alvin and Dorothy (Snyder) Phillips.

Barbara was member of the Community Bible Church.

Survivors include her husband, Randall L. Suter of Salem, whom she married May 26, 1973; son, Robert (Michelle) Suter of Lewis Center; two grandsons, Owen and Nathaniel; four sisters, Connie Phillips, Sheryl (Stephen) McMullin, Susan Cutlip and Deborah (Bill) Thomas; and six brothers, Allen (Donna) Phillips, Mark (Joyce) Phillips, Tom (Heidi) Phillips, David (Amy) Phillips, Dale (Tammy) Phillips.

Besides her parents, she lost two babies at birth and a sister, Marsha Phillips.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

