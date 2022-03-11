GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Ann (Bailey) Sell, age 86, of Guilford Lake, passed away suddenly Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Barb was born June 6, 1935.

She graduated from Leetonia High School in 1953.

Shortly after graduation she married her lifelong friend, Donald, on May 25, 1957. They were together for 57 years before Don passed away in 2015.

Barb spent her entire life caring for her family and bringing joy to everyone she met. She was a homemaker, the wife of a truck driver and farmer. While Don was on the road, Barb managed farm life and raising their four children. She continued the “Sunday Supper” tradition at the farm where the door was always open to whomever. Any and all recipe ingredients could be multiplied by two or ten depending on the evening. Anyone who came around knew her cooking and baking skills were superior. You could not leave the kitchen without a cookie or fresh baked roll.

Barb enjoyed watching her grandkids and great-grandkids at any event imaginable at United Local and Louisville Schools. Taking golf cart rides wherever they would drive her. She could be found playing literally anything the youngest generation of the family wanted her too. The Game Show Network was a staple on the TV when she needed to take a break. She loved feeding the birds and especially the hummingbirds in the summer. Her love for the outdoors was evident in her flower beds and gardens. In her younger days, she frequently went on bus trips with family and many close friends.

Barb was the daughter of Agnes Pegg who preceded her in death; along with her husband; a sister Kathryn Hawthorne; brothers, Jerry and Carl and grandson, Taylor Phillips

Barb will be remembered most for her kindness, her ability to lend a listening ear even during difficult times, her work ethic and her unwavering ability to get things done no matter the situation.

Her entire life was devoted to those who meant the most to her: her four children; Shirley (Mike) Phillips, Linda (Ron) Jackson, Jeff (Debbie) Sell and Laurie (Rick) Huston; ten grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; a brother, Ronald (Nana) Bailey, along with numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Don and Barb are together again, Sunday Supper has lost the leaders of the pack but their impact on all of us will live on forever. They left this family and world a better place.

Calling hours will be held Monday, March 14 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services, followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Dan Hepner officiating.

Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.