Barbara Adams, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Adams, 84, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021, at Hospice House surrounded by her family.

She was born on June 9, 1937, in Salem, a daughter of the late Clarence “Red” and Ruth (Glass) Dickey.

Barbara was a 1955 graduate of Salem High School.

She served in the Army Air Force Civil Air Patrol.

Barbara worked as a switchboard operator at Ohio Edison and was a bus driver for Salem City Schools for many years.

She was a director of the Peace Ringers Bell Choir, a member of Kent State University Community Choir and the Salem Music Study Club. Barbara was a choir member, played the piano, organ and trombone and liked to do ceramics. Years ago, she was on a bowling and golfing league with her mom and was in the Bowling Hall of Fame.

She was a member of the Salem First Methodist Church.

Barbara enjoyed riding on the pontoon boat at Guilford Lake and taking trips with Bill and their best friends, Dale and Ann Berger. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and watching their sporting events.

Her husband, William “Bill” Adams whom she married August 25, 1962, preceded her in death March 19, 2021.

Barbara is survived by one daughter, Ruth (Randy) Baker of Salem; one son, Robert Adams of California; three grandsons, Landon, Keaton and Jenson Baker; one brother, William Dickey of Florida and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services or calling hours.

Memorial donations may be made to United Athletic Booster Club, 8143 St. Rt. 9, Hanoverton, OH 44423, Crossroads Hospice, 1221 Woodhurst Drive, Austintown, OH 44515, or Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 20, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.