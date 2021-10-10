Barbara A. Rhodes, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara A. Rhodes, 73, passed away at home surrounded by her family on Saturday, October 9, 2021 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Barbara was born on June 05, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Harold and Shirley (Bancroft) Wehr.

Barbara was a 1966 graduate of Canfield High School.

After retiring in 2013 from Farm and Dairy, she enjoyed spending time watching her grandkids at their events.

Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Ronald Rhodes, whom she married September 28, 1968; son, Jason (Denise) Rhodes of Salem; daughters, Jodi (Scot) McLean of Salem and Julie (Tim) Anderson of Hanoverton; ten grandchildren, Nicholas, Landon, Brock and Rachael Rhodes, Kylie, Olivia and Maci McLean, Danika, Tucker and Fisher Anderson and a sister, Sue Himes of Lisbon.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services. A brief memorial service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mahoning County Junior Fair, 12014 Berlin Station Rd. Berlin Center, OH 44401 or Columbiana County Junior Fair, PO Box 356, Lisbon, OH 44432.

