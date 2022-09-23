SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Auldin “Al” L. Shuman passed away into the arms of The Lord Tuesday, September 20, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Al was born October 16, 1933 in Sistersville, West Virginia to the late Ross and Pearl (Richmond) Shuman.

His faith in The Lord was unwavering. He and Joyce worshiped at the Church of Christ in East Liverpool, and previously, at the Churches of Christ in Lisbon and Salineville.



Al bestowed great patriotism and served in the U.S. Army as a corporal in the 6th Infantry Regiment, stationed in Germany for almost two years of his service.



On June 7, 1958, Al married the love of his life, Joyce Ray and together they raised their three children in Lisbon, Kathy Buttermore, Connie Fellouzis and Terrell “Terry” Shuman.

Al attended West Virginia Business College to become an accountant and tenured a career as an accountant at Deming Co.

Al was an avid golfer; he enjoyed many rounds of golf with friends and family. He loved spending time outdoors, caring for his lawn and landscaping. He also enjoyed birdwatching and bowling. His family will miss his jokes and smile. Al’s three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren brought him great joy; he will be lovingly remembered.

The blessing of his life will be fondly remembered by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Shuman of Salem; daughter Kathy (Tod) Buttermore of Salem; grandchildren, Christopher (Rikki) Pew, Brittany (David) Johnson and Bethany (George) Norris; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Ross Shuman of Sistersville, West Virginia and several nieces and nephews.



Al was preceded in death by his parents and children, Connie Fellouzis and Terrell “Terry” Shuman.

Al will be interred at Lisbon Cemetery with a private ceremony.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. To send condolences visit www.starkmemorial.com.

