SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Audrey J. Firth, 83, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at Aultman Hospital Canton Ohio.

She was born March 15, 1939 in Salem, daughter of the late Clarence M. and Lucille (King) Votaw.

Audrey was Methodist by faith and a life-long area resident.

She is survived by her husband, John L. Firth whom she was married to for 62 years; two sons, Joel Firth of North Royalton and Brian Firth of Salem and two sisters, Ila Meier and Karen (Roger) Zeigler, both of Salem.

Audrey is preceded in death by four sisters, Alfreda, Dorothy, Ruth, Leta Faye and three brothers, Dwain, Dean and Shorty.

No services will be held. Burial will be at Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

