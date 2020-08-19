Ashley Elaine Bergmam, Guilford Lake, Ohio

GUILFORD LAKE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ashley Elaine Bergman, 33, of Guilford Lake, Ohio passed away unexpectedly due to an undetected heart condition on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

She was born October 14, 1986 in Salem, Ohio.

Ashley was a 2005 graduate of United Local High School. Ashley continued her education at Kent State University and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from the University of Akron and a Master’s of Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University with intentions to eventually become a principal.

Ashley chose to take up the role of educator herself. She began her teaching career at Southern Local High School, then went on to teach at Western Reserve High School.

She was also a faithful member of the Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith in Salem, Ohio.

Ashley was the proud owner of a cocker spaniel, Dexter, whom she affectionately referred to as her son. Dexter’s human relatives and those Ashley cared most about, were Ashley’s five nieces. Ashley ended most of her social media post with the hashtag #beinganauntisthebest.

Ashley is survived by her mother, Shelley Bergman; sister, Lindsay (Aaron) Short and nieces, Olivia Renae, Megan Anne and Natalie Grace; brother, Brent (Desiree) Bergman and nieces, Avery Sue and Kimberly Patricia; grandparents, Donald and Patricia Wutrick and several aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.

Ashley is preceded in death by her father, Kim Bergman and paternal grandparents, George and Elaine Bergman.

Ashley lived the “lake life” and was the life of the party. She will be greatly missed by her friends, family, students and the many people whose lives she touched by just being herself. She was a lot of things to a lot of people and always held her titles high: Teacher. Coach. Cleaner. Friend. Aunt. Cousin. Server. Roommate. Bridesmaid. Daughter. Sister. Workout Partner. Teammate. And with all those titles she held, she consistently served others.

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:31

Calling hours will be Thursday, August 20 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Friday, August 21 starting at 10:00 a.m. with services to follow. All services will be at Church of God of the Abrahamic Faith, 250 Georgetown Road, Salem, Ohio.

For the safety of the Bergman family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing and bring your own mask.

