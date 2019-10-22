Arthur “Art” Lee Schuster, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur (Art) Lee Schuster died peacefully in the early morning hours Sunday, October 20, 2019. Diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017, he spent the last years at home with his family as his caregivers. He was brave and strong and loving until congestive heart failure ended his life journey.

Art was born August 15, 1945 in Salem, son of the late Arthur L. and Freda (Melitchka) Schuster.

Art graduated from Salem High School with the class of 1964.

Upon graduation he enrolled in the United States Air Force. He served as loadmaster aboard C 130’s during the Vietnam Conflict. He was presented with The Gold Star medal for his bravery during active duty. After an honorary discharge in 1969, he returned home to Salem.

Art was President of Schuster Construction Company, Inc. His career spanned 45 years of building both commercial and residential structures throughout the city.

Art loved sports and he was an avid skier in his early years. He also loved golf, tennis and fishing. His favorite sports teams were the teams his children, Abigail, Sam and Max played on for the Salem Quakers. He was a member of the 12th man club, the Salem Alumni Association and proudly supported the Quakers through ads and volunteer work.

Art was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church, Salem Golf Club, Salem AMVETS Post #45, Saxon Club, Hose Club and Knights of Columbus. He served on the Salem Parks and Recreation Board. He also proudly served on the board of the Salem High School Alumni Association.

Please remember Art as the kind and gentle soul that he was. We are grateful for his doctors at the Cleveland Clinic. His lung transplant donor allowed him seven additional years of life following a lung transplant in 2012.

His family celebrates his life. We are grateful for the happy memories shared with family and friends in the house he built where we made our home.

He leaves his wife, Kathleen of whom he married in 1986; a daughter, Abigail (Marcus) Grimm of Perrysburg; two sons, Samuel Schuster and Maxwell Schuster, both of Salem; two sisters, Judy Haldeman of Salem and Bonnie (Earl) Pitzer of Denver, Colorado and three grandsons, Benjamin, Owen and newborn, William Grimm.

A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Stark Memorial with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, October 26.

Burial will be at Grandview Cemetery with military honors provided by the Salem Honor Guard.

Donations honoring his life may be made to the Salem Alumni Association, 330 E. State Street, Salem, OH 44460; Lifebanc, 4775 Richmond Road, Cleveland, OH 44128 or the Alzheimer’s Research Center – Northeast Ohio, 1899 Garfield Road, Columbiana, OH 44408.

Condolences may be sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.

