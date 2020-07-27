Armida Righetti, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Armida Righetti, age 92, died Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Blossom Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born June 10, 1928 in San Vittorino, Abruzzo, Italy, daughter of the late Paolo Antonio and Crementina (Cialone) Berardi.

Armida worked as a housekeeper for a local resident for six years, retiring in 1990 and previously Salem Convalescent Center for 12 years.

She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church.

She loved cooking, baking, crocheting, needlepoint flowers, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Her husband, Alberto Righetti whom she married March 1958 preceded her in death in 1981.

Survivors include two sons, Joe Righetti and Mark (Kathrine) Righetti, both of Salem; one sister, Anna Maria Ionnazzi of L’Aquila, Italy; brother, Silvano Berardi of L’Aquila, Italy and four grandchildren, Joe, Nicholas, Dominic and Maximilian

Besides her parents, two sisters, Lina Lisi and Licia Capulla also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020 at St. Paul Catholic Church with Father Robert Edwards officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Stark Memorial. For the safety of the Righetti family and visitors, please adhere to social distancing, do not linger and bring your own mask. Entombment will be held at Grandview Cemetery.

