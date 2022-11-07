SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – We, the family, are proud to honor the life of Arley Wayne Yorty, Sr., who came into this world on February 10, 1941.

After a long battle with cancer, he is finally free of treatments, chemo, surgeries and pain. Arley went to be with the Lord at 4:51 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, with his life-time companion, Margaret Jean Yorty of Salem, Ohio, close by his side.

Arley is preceded in death by his two sons and son-in-law, David L. Fitzpatrick of Lisbon, Ohio, Danny A. Yorty of Salem, Ohio and Wayne Ellis of North Lima, Ohio. Also preceding him were both of his parents, Vance and Adeline Yorty of Canton, Ohio.

Arley leaves a legacy of eight children, Robert James Fitzpatrick of Damascus, Ohio, Cindy Ellis (Wayne) of North Lima, Ohio, David Fitzpatrick-deceased (MaryJo) of Lisbon, Ohio, Larry Yorty of Alliance, Ohio, Arley Yorty, Jr. (Crystal) of North Versailles, Pennsylvania, Richard Yorty (Beth) of Columbus, Ohio, Danny Yorty-deceased (Melissa) of Salem, Ohio and Terry Yorty (Alicia) of Spartanburg, South Carolina. Arley was privileged to have 26 grandchildren and 45 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Arthur Yorty and Randall Yorty of South Carolina.

Arley was born and raised in Washington, Pennsylvania. After ninth grade, he attended the Wesleyan Allegheny Bible College in Salem, Ohio.

From there, began working at Hunt Valve Company in Salem, Ohio where he started out working in the mail room. He progressed from there to front office support and finally became a valve builder, building all manner of valves, including those for the U.S. Navy. He also worked as a painter on the side to supplement his income for his growing family.

While working at Hunt Valve, Arley was drafted into the United States Army, where he served for ten months before being discharged.

We would like to invite family and friends to celebrate, reminisce and grieve with us at his calling hours on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with the funeral being held Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 9:45 a.m. All services will be held at Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Salem, Ohio.

His interment will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville, Ohio following the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in c/o Stark Memorial, P.O. Box 748, Salem, OH 44460 to offset funeral expenses.

