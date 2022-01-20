SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It took years longer than she had prayed, but Arlene Joyce Kleon, 95, formerly of Winona, finally got her answer and went home to Jesus on January 17, 2022 from her Pembrooke Villas home.

Born July 6, 1926, in Salem to Leland and Ada Sponseller Johnson, she lived in Columbiana County all her life.

She graduated from Salem High School in 1944.

She went on to earn a cosmetology degree from Youngstown Beauty School and worked in Geraldine Moffett’s salon in Salem before opening her own home beauty shop in Winona.

She married John Dennis “Danny” Kleon on July 6, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland. After marriage, she lived in Salem before moving to Winona. She moved back to Salem in 2000.

She was a longtime member of Winona United Methodist Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, in the choir and the Hazel Circle. In later years she was a member of the Abundant Life Fellowship in New Waterford. She was a 4-H adviser for the Winona Trail Riders. She loved raising, training and riding horses, was an avid card player, an excellent pie baker, enjoyed swimming and loved telling people about her best friend Jesus. In the later years of her life, one of her daily prayers was to leave the earth to be in his presence.

In a letter Arlene wrote about her life, she included: “My family knows I never proclaimed to be perfect. I always told my family Jesus is my righteousness. Life is not easy. You will have problems. God only promises He will help us through. My prayer is that through it all you will keep your faith. Love you and God bless.”

She is survived by a son, Scott (Sara) Kleon of Circleville, Ohio and a daughter, Connie (Jeff) Schoch of Salem; a brother, Richard (Marilyn) Johnson of Palm City, Florida; five grandchildren, Anthony (Laura) Kleon of Delaware, Ohio; Nicholas Kleon of Salem; Austin (Meghan) Kleon of Austin, Texas; Alyssa (Austin) Covey of Pataskala, Ohio and Kaitlin (Aaron) Vogt of Columbiana; nine great-grandchildren Anthony Kleon Jr., Arianna Kleon and Vincent Kleon; Giada Kleon; Owen Kleon and Jules Kleon; Emma Covey and Maggie Covey and Dominic Vogt and many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a dedicated team of caretakers who tended to her the past six years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband on January 23, 1984; her sister Shirley Zentko and her stepmother, Kathleen Johnson.

A private graveside service will be held with the family.

Burial will be in Woodsdale Cemetery in Hanoverton.

A public celebration of life concert will be scheduled at a later date at Abundant Life Fellowship.

Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Abundant Life Fellowship, 46469 State Route 46, New Waterford, OH 44445, or to Winona United Methodist Church, 32114 Winona Road, Winona, OH 44493.

Arrangements are being handled by Stark Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

