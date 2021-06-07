Arlan E. Crawford, Boardman, Ohio

Stark Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services

June 3, 2021

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Arlan E. Crawford, Boardman, Ohio-obit
More from MyValleyTributes

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlan E. Crawford, 89, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 27, 1931 in Elkton, Ohio; son of the late Paul and Gertrude (Armstrong) Crawford.

Arlan was a 1950 graduate of Salem High School. 

He then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where served in Japan in the Korean Conflict.

He worked at Ohio Bell (AT&T), where he started as a lineman and later in engineering at Ohio Bell in Youngstown.

Arlan was Past secretary/treasurer at the Salem Elks Lodge #305.

Some of his passions were building with his hands which turned into building model airplanes and later flying them. Arlan was part-owner of a private plane at the Salem Air Park that he occasionally flew.

He also had a passion for building computers and anything electrical.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen (Jackson) Crawford, whom he married August 19, 1987; one daughter, Janelle (Rob) Sylvester of Poland; one stepdaughter, Jill (Tom) Weikart of Salem; adopted daughter, Deborah Crawford; siblings, Ruth Blake of New Mexico, Dona McCloskey of Columbus and David Crawford of Florida; grandchildren, Aadam Zocolo, Aryn Glenn, and Brad Galla; and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Arlan was preceded in death by one son, Keith Crawford; one stepdaughter, Jenifer Farmer; one sister, Eileen Shanker and one brother, Richard Crawford.

An Elks Service will begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Stark Memorial followed by a memorial service with Pastor Brian Ethridge officiating with military honors.

Friends and family will be received Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

If unable to attend, you may show your support by joining our complimentary “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support at www.starkmemorial.com/hugs-from-home.

To view Arlan’s obituary, send condolences or order flowers, visit www.starkmemorial.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Arlan E. Crawford, please visit our floral store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com