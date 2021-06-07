Arlan E. Crawford, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlan E. Crawford, 89, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his residence. He was born August 27, 1931 in Elkton, Ohio; son of the late Paul and Gertrude (Armstrong) Crawford.

Arlan was a 1950 graduate of Salem High School.

He then enlisted in the United States Air Force, where served in Japan in the Korean Conflict.

He worked at Ohio Bell (AT&T), where he started as a lineman and later in engineering at Ohio Bell in Youngstown.

Arlan was Past secretary/treasurer at the Salem Elks Lodge #305.

Some of his passions were building with his hands which turned into building model airplanes and later flying them. Arlan was part-owner of a private plane at the Salem Air Park that he occasionally flew.

He also had a passion for building computers and anything electrical.

Survivors include his wife, Eileen (Jackson) Crawford, whom he married August 19, 1987; one daughter, Janelle (Rob) Sylvester of Poland; one stepdaughter, Jill (Tom) Weikart of Salem; adopted daughter, Deborah Crawford; siblings, Ruth Blake of New Mexico, Dona McCloskey of Columbus and David Crawford of Florida; grandchildren, Aadam Zocolo, Aryn Glenn, and Brad Galla; and four great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents, Arlan was preceded in death by one son, Keith Crawford; one stepdaughter, Jenifer Farmer; one sister, Eileen Shanker and one brother, Richard Crawford.

An Elks Service will begin 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at Stark Memorial followed by a memorial service with Pastor Brian Ethridge officiating with military honors.

Friends and family will be received Saturday from 10:00-11:00 a.m.

